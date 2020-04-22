Dear editor,

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is again being proactive in providing leadership in facing the unexpected and unparalleled challenge created by the coronavirus pandemic. The impact on individuals, small businesses and our communities is very significant.

In order to deal with this event, Congressman Barr took the following steps:

• Created a small business response team in his Lexington office to field questions from small businesses and lenders about the CARES Act and resources needed.

• Connected businesses with the appropriate resources and advocated directly for needed changes with the administration.

• Participated in regular conference calls with the vice president, Treasury secretary and other key administrative officials to discuss issues directly affecting Kentucky individuals and small businesses.

• Worked directly with the Kentucky Bankers Association and individual community banks in regard to resolving issues and answering questions on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

• He and his staff were in regular communication with the Small Business Administration to adjust the terms of the PPP to allow for more community banks to participate and provide for more certainty for lenders.

• Congressman Barr also worked directly with the individual banks and lenders across the commonwealth.

As a community banker, I appreciate his support and advocacy. He continues to make Kentucky proud.

Lloyd Hillard

Frankfort

