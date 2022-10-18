Our Republican controlled state legislature enacted resolutions praising the work of the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) during the 2022 General Assembly, but former legislator Gex Williams opposed the funding for this highly successful program that provides services to Kentucky children. Williams also opposed legislation that provides funding for programs to prevent child abuse.
Gex Williams is clearly out of touch and out of step with the critical needs of children across our great state. In 1994 he unsuccessfully filed floor amendment 3 to SB 53 that would have deleted health services, drug, alcohol, family crisis, and mental health counseling as core components of Youth Service Centers.
Teresa Barton was elected judge-executive in Franklin County as a Democrat and then directed the office in Republican Gov. Ernie Fletcher’s Administration to fight the scourge of drug addiction. She has supported our local program and I know she has the heart of service.
We need independent thinkers and problem solvers in the state Senate, not candidates who have a record of opposing programs that remove barriers for our children to be successful. We need Barton for state Senate, she will put children first across our commonwealth.
Betty is absolutely right.
