Dear Editor,

Our Republican controlled state legislature enacted resolutions praising the work of the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) during the 2022 General Assembly, but former legislator Gex Williams opposed the funding for this highly successful program that provides services to Kentucky children. Williams also opposed legislation that provides funding for programs to prevent child abuse.

