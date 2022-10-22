In the summer of 2022, I had the honor of working with Teresa Barton, Kentucky 20th State Senate District candidate, through the Distinguished Young Women of Frankfort Scholarship Program. I was most fortunate to have her as my mentor as part of Empowering Tomorrow's Future and would like to share what I learned from her with other young women.
She serves as a role model for all women through her grace, kindness and confidence, public speaking skills, collaborative problem-solving, community involvement and service to others — not to mention her baking skills. After my time spent with Teresa all I could say was “Wow! What a GIRL BOSS.”
I would like to share some of my essay with the voters of the 20th District.
Some of the most notable words Barton shared with me were, “No matter what room you walk into, what meeting, what party, what event, wherever you are … you belong there. You belong there just like everyone else.” These are words I believe every young woman needs to hear. Barton is the epitome of a strong woman. She is running for state senate, but has many accomplishments — deputy secretary, executive director, Franklin County Judge-Executive, senior account executive …
With the many difficult challenges she's had thrown at her, she continues to stand tall and let her voice be heard. From our time together I have learned how to accomplish goals I have set for myself, build resilience in the face of disappointment and to be confident in my career choices.
“That innate sense of determination and motivation, I don't know where that comes from, I don’t know how you instill that in someone, but they have to want it," she said.
