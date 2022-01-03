Dear editor,

Let’s imagine how the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection could have played out if the insurrectionists were successful. Of course, in order to be successful, they may have had to kill a couple leaders, in particular Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. But in their view, that’s a small price to pay for "stopping the steal." 

Following that, then-President Donald Trump would have declared Marshall Law and said a few words about the regrettable loss of life and his love for his supporters. Then, as he continued his presidency, he would round up and incarcerate his enemies. There’s lots of room in jail now since he pardoned his criminal retinue. 

The template for the effective running of the country would follow that of his idols, Vladmir Putin and Kim Jong-un, which means the power parasites and enablers become either oligarchs or at least avoid poisoning and prison.   

Since Trump is getting up in age, a successor should be selected, which, of course, leads us to Ivanka Trump. There could be some infighting among the children, but they keep that all in the family.

Elections would continue to be held. Trump would always win by a landslide.

Andrea Veach

Louisville

