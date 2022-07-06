Dear editor and Kentucky citizens,

I am submitting this letter regarding the Bell County Circuit Court in Pineville, Kentucky.

As a citizen of the Commonwealth, I am appalled by the behavior of Circuit Court Judge Robert Costanzo. In 2018 Judge John Minton published an opinion ordering Costanzo to render a new judgment in Bell Circuit Case 03-CR-82. We are now well into the summer of 2022 and there remains no honoring of the order rendered by Minton.

As the amount of liability continues to mount in this case surrounding the agencies and errors involved prejudice and discrimination prevail as both legal and ethical violations that have both contaminated and plagued this case since 2003 continue on. Judicial, prosecutorial, and court-appointed attorneys continue to act under a conflict of interest since all have a vested personal interest in the outcome of this case.

Is it possible for the Supreme Court to be heard by the trial courts in Kentucky? Is it possible that the law should be represented by those citizens who once trusted or has our system become so contaminated that the truth or issues that ensure equality are no longer heard?

As citizens we are often helpless to a system that ignores or even hides its errors and once exposed persecutes those who exposed them rather than acknowledge any flaw or violation. Trial courts are often angered by the rulings of our justices and therefore commit prejudicial acts in retaliation to which citizens of Kentucky have no protection afforded.

Theresa Monroe

Pineville

