While some of you are busy worshiping the governor, some of us are realizing the mess he is causing, inch-by-inch, visually. Mile-by-mile in reality. None of us realize the extreme negative of a situation, until it's too late.

The positive attitude of President Donald Trump is a much better way to go, than what Gov. Andy Beshear is promoting. Even some governors and mayors are following suit with the president, rather than taking the negative road Beshear is pushing Kentucky to travel on.

Restricting this and restricting that and closing this and closing that has one ultimate answer — for the government to control every aspect of our lives. Effective Monday was the closing of clothing stores. It’s a nonessential business now, or so the governor says anyway.

Businesses and churches would have closed on their own, for the safety of their customers and employees. Watching the governor speak on a live feed that allowed comments, folks even have a demand for hardware stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot to close.

They believe these are nonessential stores, all the while not knowing some private contractors that run the essential service to do home repairs are already shut down. Additionally, they would be able charge whatever they want on manhours and product installed until this pandemic came to a halt. Then there is the rational thinking; there’s an additional person to interact with directly in a confined area.

I’m not sure what kind of religious belief or faith the governor has. I know I don’t agree with it. "Fear not" is in the Bible 365 times, one for each day of the year. Promoting fear and closing everything, even necessity stores, other than grocery stores is a strong push to fear.

Want to know why there is hoarding of groceries, Gov. Beshear? There’s no telling when you will close them too.

Jerry B. Blackburn

Frankfort

