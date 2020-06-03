Dear editor,
Like so many others across the state, I'm deeply disappointed in Gov. Andy Beshear turning his COVID-19 news conferences into a daily political event.
Over time he has increasingly interjected his personal religious beliefs ("my faith tells me ...") and his liberal social and political views into his daily press conferences instead of simply reporting the data (and relevant facts such as unemployment information), which is what everybody really cares about.
Now he's even linking the coronavirus to slavery and racism, as if the deadly virus cares who it attacks, and making social comments about it. I find this thinking ridiculous and his comments unacceptable.
To me, such opinions and beliefs that he's routinely expressing now during his daily news conferences are completely irrelevant, inappropriate and offensive. It's gotten to the point where he's not worth listening to anymore. His pep talks and condescending attitude have grown rather tiresome.
He doesn't seem to understand that people just want to get back to work, pay their bills and support their families. That's the bottom line. His daily news conferences should be focused on that alone, avoiding any religious, political or social comments whatsoever.
Bob Gullette
Frankfort
