Dear editor,
King Andy Beshear has admitted that people have the right to protest in the capital city — and then has shut down the grounds surrounding the Capitol and has insulated the conference room so he doesn’t have to listen to the protesters.
That’s plain being cowardly! As a governor, he needs to listen to the concerns of the people.
People are NOT getting unemployment. Small businesses have not received any help because the federal money went to large companies, and there’s no more money in the pot.
We are now seeing an increase in domestic abuse, higher unemployment and alcoholism, according to our “king.”
You’ve allowed Walmart to stay open, yet you’ve not allowed places like Dick's Sporting Goods. Both places sell sports equipment and clothing. You let Walmart stay open and people can purchase clothing, but not Kohl’s or TJ Maxx. Both sell clothing. Where in the heck is the fairness in your decision? Of course, you’d never have this conversation with me or anyone else.
Well, sir, you have a state that’s broke. There is not enough money in the till to pay for our retirement system, let alone all the people who are now in need and will need help in the future. And who pays for those needs? The businesses, both large and small, along with working citizens of this state.
Many of those businesses won’t be back nor will their employees nor their revenue.
It’s time every business is treated equal.
Jeanne Hansen
Frankfort
