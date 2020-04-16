Dear editor,

The faith community of Unitarian Universalist Community Frankfort commends Gov. Andy Beshear for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in our state.

Beshear has initiated plans and procedures to minimize the virus’ spread and effects in our commonwealth. Facing a very serious and deadly situation, just a few months into his term, he is handling it with calm, compassionate directives. His daily television broadcasts assure us that steps, though sometimes unpopular, are being taken to keep us as safe as possible.

People across the country look at Beshear’s handling of the coronavirus and see what a dedicated public servant looks like. 

Thank you, Gov. Beshear, for your perseverance in stemming this deadly tide in Kentucky.

Sue Carter

Unitarian Universalist Community

Frankfort

