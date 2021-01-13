Dear editor,
I do not approve of Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2, which are intended to curtail the powers of the governor to place restrictions on his efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
We are at a crisis point in the pandemic. Today, we are at the highest level of infection since the COVID pandemic began. Tomorrow and the days after, the rate of infection and deaths will probably increase and the new variant strain is much more contagious. More infections equal more spread, more long-term effects and more deaths.
By hamstringing the governor, the GOP may please voters who don't give sufficient credence to the danger posed by this pandemic, but they will have blood on their hands. A patchwork of orders issued by local authorities does not work.
Medical workers risk their lives daily to save ours. Are you watching the news? Hospitals in some areas are at the breaking point, even oxygen is in short supply, and so are trained workers.
Our governor has valiantly tried to save our lives. Compared to most of the states surrounding us, he's done a good job.
Please ask your representatives to support our governor.
Andrea Veach
Louisville
