Dear editor,

Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump have one important thing in common: They both want their jobs back.

They will lie, cheat and steal jointly to get them. They don't love our country or even each other, only themselves. They hate democracy, envying dictatorships greed, corruption and absolute powers.

McConnell and Trump are livid about losing their powers, willing cooperation with anyone, even each other, to destroy any institution or person to get back what voters denied them. They speak the same language: McConnell wanted senators to do him a personal favor, Trump wanted favors from the Ukranian President. Bribes, threats, shakedowns are Republican business models.

Lie, cheat, steal, so what? Republican politicians in state and congressional offices don’t care. We the people do.

President Joe Biden cares too. Biden needs to proceed, ignoring Republicans' hate-filled agenda, by restoring our democracy with honest legislation for jobs, infrastructure, voting rights, medical care. Biden must protect and defend us from our enemies within, or Jan. 6 was only Act One.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

