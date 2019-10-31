Dear editor,
Recently a number of large postcards have come in the mail in support of the Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection. I googled "Americans for Prosperity Action," who sent the card, to learn that it is a super PAC funded by a number of large donors including the Koch brothers. This bothers me. I've been aware of dark money and the effects of it, but did not realize it was actually touching me.
I wonder if other State Journal readers are aware of how big money from out-of-state is attempting to influence the elections in our Commonwealth. It's scary.
Ida Palmer-Ball
Frankfort