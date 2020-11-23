Dear editor,
When I read "KCDC data shows Franklin County growth lags behind neighbors" in the Nov. 20-22 State Journal, my immediate reaction was "Thank goodness!"
Two takeaways from this article were amazing to me.
First, the article just assumes that bigger, more and faster are always better, but anyone who has any real sense of true quality of life (not just a "materialistic" view bent on acquiring and producing) knows that this is often not the case. In fact, many global studies show that happiness and materialism virtually never go hand-in-hand.
Secondly, the article was not so much an objective article as it was an announcement of (Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO) Terri Bradshaw's views as if they were the only reality. There was no effort by the newspaper to represent another perspective that may have a different idea about the growth in Franklin County.
I can tell you that there are many people in this county who choose to live and work here because it is still very rural and has a wonderful blend of pastoral charm and "town life." Excessive, sprawling development will just drive those people away.
If any development happens in the county, it should be infill — there are plenty of vacant commercial properties and parking lots that could be used productively.
Don't think for a minute that more is always better — only the people selling "excess" and making money on "more" want you to believe that.
Joel Dufour
Frankfort
