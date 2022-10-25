Dear editor,

On Oct. 4, Joe Bilby and Phillip Shepherd, the two candidates running for Franklin Circuit Court judge, participated in a candidate forum and answered a variety of questions pertaining to how a judge’s rulings can impact economic development decisions. I found that Bilby answered the questions directly and explained how delays in rulings can impact the financial impact of the businesspeople involved and ultimately impacts the city and county.

