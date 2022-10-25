On Oct. 4, Joe Bilby and Phillip Shepherd, the two candidates running for Franklin Circuit Court judge, participated in a candidate forum and answered a variety of questions pertaining to how a judge’s rulings can impact economic development decisions. I found that Bilby answered the questions directly and explained how delays in rulings can impact the financial impact of the businesspeople involved and ultimately impacts the city and county.
As an attorney, Bilby has represented small business owners and understands how important it is for a judge to make decisions in a timely manner. Bilby stated in the forum that a decision delayed is paramount to a decision denied. Shepherd, all too often, has allowed important cases to languish for long periods of time causing business owners to lose time and money.
Bilby also had command of the issues regarding public safety and how safe communities impact a community’s economic development reputation. Bilby recognizes that businesses consider a community’s level of crime as one criterion for investment. He knows that law and order is vital to keeping a community safe for its residents and businesses and respects the role that businesses play in creating a vibrant community. Bilby was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police–Capital City Lodge, which shows that the law enforcement community knows that Bilby is the best candidate to sit on the bench!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You have to wonder if Bilby and folks like the author even understands what economic development is? To them, economic development is anything that the private sector wants to do is OK, carte blanch, regardless of its sustainability or if it creates substantial numbers of full-time jobs, or who it hurts in the long run. That’s what real judges do!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.