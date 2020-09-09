Dear editor,
I am writing to you today to bring awareness to the slaughter of domesticated American horses.
Last year, 60,000 domesticated American horses were shipped to Mexico and Canada then slaughtered for human consumption in Europe and Asia. Ninety percent of these horses were healthy and acquired through auction by “kill buyers” that outbid others who wanted to purchase the horses as beloved pets.
Passage of the Safeguard American Food Export bill currently in Congress would mean an immediate ban on both the slaughter of horses in the U.S. and the export of live horses for slaughter abroad.
I am asking that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allow Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to bring the SAFE bill to the Congress floor for presentation and passage. As Kentuckians we live in horse country. We are the home of the Kentucky Derby. Please join me in this effort to save our horses.
Laura Johnson
Louisville
