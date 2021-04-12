041221 Billboard

Dear editor,

With all that is going on in the world, I was driving to work and as I was passing Tracy's Sand and Gravel on Owenton Road I noticed they have put up a billboard thanking our local sheriff for keeping our community safe, and that really put a smile on my face and changed my day.

This really needs to be in the news. Something positive is what our community needs.

Debbie Callis

Frankfort

