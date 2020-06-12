Dear editor,
It’s one thing to say that you are going to do something once elected to political office, but it’s another to already have a record of doing great things in the community. Bob Gibson has a history of community involvement that has spanned decades and has been a lifelong public servant as an educator in Woodford County Public Schools.
When I was the dive coach for Woodford County High School, I worked with Bob, who was then the athletic director. I found him to be supportive, caring, passionate and incredibly hard-working to ensure that the students were given special opportunities. I admire his former work as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal and now as the chief information officer.
His commitment to the 56th District is demonstrable and I believe that the commonwealth of Kentucky needs his leadership. Bob knows the needs of constituents and will be responsive to their concerns, so please vote Bob Gibson for state representative.
James "Jamie" Palumbo
Lexington
