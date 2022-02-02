There have been some excellent letters in The State Journal about Buffalo Trace’s plans to build bourbon warehouses in Peaks Mill. Richard Taylor’s ("Guest columnist: Preserve Frankfort’s Eden," Dec. 27) in particular did a good job of looking at both sides of the issue. Buffalo Trace is a good corporate citizen; providing jobs, tax revenue, and visitors to our town. And Peaks Mill, with land bordering Elkhorn Creek, is a beautiful area that is worthy of preservation.
But how do we resolve this problem? Someone needs to find land in Franklin County for Buffalo Trace that is better suited to bourbon warehouses. It would be nice if that land was already identified in the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan. But it isn’t.
Bourbon warehouses fall into a gap between agricultural zoned land and industrial zoned land. Given the importance of the bourbon industry to the Bluegrass, we really need a separate category. Work is commencing on an updated comprehensive plan, but it will not be finished in time to resolve the current problem. We need a solution now.
I hope that the joint city/county planning commission is laser focused on this topic and working overtime. If not, then the mayor and judge executive need to make sure that they are. They need to identify land that is best suited for bourbon warehouses, and get that information to Buffalo Trace soon. Later on they can plug these ideas into the comprehensive plan update.
I ask that the Peaks Mill contingent put pressure on the planning commission to help solve this problem, and not direct their ire at Buffalo Trace. And I ask Buffalo Trace to work with the planning commission to help them find a better solution for their warehousing needs. Lastly, I want Buffalo Trace to know that they are respected and appreciated by the people of Franklin County.
