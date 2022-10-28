The discussion surrounding building bourbon warehouses has been missing a critical component of our times — climate. While we discuss the important issues of appropriate use, whiskey fungus, noise and safety and compare these to helping a corporate mega giant distiller in hopes of a return in tax revenue, let’s look at what’s happening around us.
Buffalo Trace cannot protect their warehouses from climate destruction. Climate destruction is happening worldwide. Insect, bird, and animal populations are plummeting and the weather is changing in an atrocious manner. The most valuable and productive land for wildlife are wetlands. The land proposed contains a rare bluegrass wetland, Backbone Swamp and all the surrounding downstream bottom land area is additional wetland that was once part of ancient Elkhorn Creek. Fragmentation of a contiguous wild area is a known threat to its ecology. Adding any development on this property would reduce this wetland to nothing more than a roadside ditch.
The water cleansing, life magnifying benefits of wetlands are known. Protecting this valuable wild area will benefit people right here in Franklin County. All decisions are local.
Don’t let Buffalo Trace and its proponents sell us on the false choice of best use. Buffalo Trace cannot guarantee the safety of its warehouses and we’ve all seen the fires at Jim Beam and Wild Turkey warehouses. There is no guarantee that if Buffalo Trace does not develop these properties there will automatically be a housing development.
Choose wildlife, pollinators, clean air and water. Choose requiring Buffalo Trace to find a safe, secure and publicly acceptable place for their warehouses in Franklin County.
Good point Bill. Those of us that want to protect our ecology and environment in Franklin Co , do not make up lies .
