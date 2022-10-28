Dear editor,

The discussion surrounding building bourbon warehouses has been missing a critical component of our times — climate. While we discuss the important issues of appropriate use, whiskey fungus, noise and safety and compare these to helping a corporate mega giant distiller in hopes of a return in tax revenue, let’s look at what’s happening around us.

