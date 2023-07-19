Dear editor,

The residents of Bradford Square have been without television since July 4. I know, "too bad, first world problem." But the residents, mostly older, many with few or no visitors, and most not equipped with tech gear that breaks the isolation, are suffering. DirecTV had been the provider, but as far as I know there's been no progress to either restore service from them or find another solution. Please help solve this issue for these human beings. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription