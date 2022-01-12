Dear editor,

I would like to express my emphatic support for Terri Bradshaw and her leadership at Kentucky Capital Development Corp. Goodwood Brewing & Spirits ran into several major hurdles leading up to the opening of our Frankfort location. We spent months battling officials at the city and county level, with no resolution in sight. Bradshaw was able to resolve our issues within a week! Had it not been for her leadership, we would have likely moved our facility to a more business friendly city. 

Since opening in 2019, Bradshaw and the KCDC have been tremendous assets for our business, as well as businesses throughout Frankfort. She was always the first to notify us when grants and loans were available during the Covid lockdowns. Bradshaw worked tirelessly on the Bourbon on the Banks and ensured a successful return to prominence. 

Goodwood has locations in Louisville, Lexington and Indianapolis. We have other locations in development in Columbus, Ohio, Owensboro, Bowling Green and Union.  Bradshaw and the KCDC have been the most effective group we have worked with by far. She is a tremendous asset for Frankfort, and losing her would be a tremendous loss to the community. 

Ted K. Mitzlaff

CEO/Founder Goodwood Brewing & Spirits

Louisville

