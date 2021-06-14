Dear editor,

I must respond to the personal attacks leveled against Terry Bradshaw, CEO/president of Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (“Concerned citizens' letter highly critical of Bradshaw, informed court's funding cut,” June 8).

Looking at her record as reported by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, almost 840 jobs and $561 million has been invested in Franklin County. Active projects will provide an additional $160 million of investments.

In terms of revenue increases, occupational tax revenue increased in Franklin County by $1,205,184 in the past six years. This is based on additional payroll of $120,518,400 during the same time period.

The city occupational tax revenue increased by $528,637; this is based on additional payroll of $52,863,700.

Finally, as far as recognition goes, Frankfort has been named one of the Top Micropolitan Cities in the country for job creation and investment for six of the last seven years. These facts should be taken into account. In my opinion, they are examples of the fine work Terri Bradshaw has done in our community.

John Sower

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription