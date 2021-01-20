Dear editor,

Goodbye, old friend.

The East Frankfort McDonald’s Breakfast Club lost a faithful member and good friend with the passing of Don Sturgeon. Don knew and spoke to almost everyone who passed our table.

We will miss his wisdom and compassion, but most of all we will miss his friendship. Sturge, you will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts.

Over the past few years, our Breakfast Club has lost J.C., Jim, Tony, Bill D., Jerry C., Spike, Bill W., Jerry D., John and Tillie. I’m quite sure these folks have started a breakfast club in heaven. God bless you all.

Sam Blackburn

Midway

