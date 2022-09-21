Dear editor,

It is time for those who have watched and been silent these last six years to raise their responsibility by voting this fall. In voting we can empower those individuals of good character that promote good behavior. We need individuals who will have integrity, courage, loyalty to the country over party and above all honesty.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription