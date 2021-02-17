Dear editor,

I encourage Frankfort to remain optimistic about the future of the Broadway Bridge despite the new cost estimates coming out of the state.

The Broadway Bridge is an asset that Frankfort needs to retain. The entire project can be done in phases that will not strain the city’s finances.

Phase 1 is to address safety. The state has offered $600,000 to any entity that takes on full responsibility of the bridge. If the city takes the bridge, the $600k will cover the estimated $375k of removing the deck and securing it until we can fund the next phases.

Once the bridge is safe and stable, all other phases can occur as funds are available, whether they be grants, private funding or budgeted funds.

It’s important for us to remember that Frankfort hired experts in urban design planning to create a master plan for us with the help of citizens, civic groups and elected leaders. One of the top recommendations in that plan was to utilize the Broadway Bridge.

Take a moment to imagine not just the increased connectivity of our city, neighborhoods and parks, but weddings taking place on the bridge, tasting local cuisine at a festival on the bridge, listening to music at concerts.

The bridge is a priceless historic piece of Frankfort that belongs to us and has the potential to be a lucrative tourist attraction. I am confident that the project will pay great returns for the vitality of our city.

Diane Strong

President, WalkBike Frankfort

Frankfort

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription