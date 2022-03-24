People along Elkhorn Creek and Peaks Mill Road are fighting Buffalo Trace's attempts to rezone the area to industrial use so they can build 300 acres of whiskey warehouses among adjacent subdivisions, schools and farms on a scenic road which has become a destination where people from as far away as Lexington and Louisville come to bicycle, fish, canoe and spend tourist dollars.
The problem is Buffalo Trace doesn't want to go through the rezoning fight. Buffalo Trace's lawyers are trying to circumvent the fight by changing the zoning code to allow the construction of whiskey warehouses in agricultural areas with only a conditional use permit. This change would subject all rural areas of Franklin County, not just Peaks Mill, to potential warehouse construction without any chance for the public to object. This strong arm tactic is tantamount to Buffalo Trace giving the middle finger to the citizens of Franklin County, Frankfort and their Comprehensive Development Plan.
One man owns all of Buffalo Trace. It is one of two largest spirits companies in the U.S. with billions in revenue. Surely there's enough money to expand Buffalo Trace's industrial footprint in accordance with the City/County Development Plan and still realize billions in revenue.
Our community needs to channel its inner Ukrainian and resist this bourbon oligarch's attempt at eliminating our community's voice. Call planning and zoning. Call your magistrates.
Franklin countians have to fight P&Z and big Bourbon that leads P& Z around by the nose? That's a shame when special interest groups are detrimental to our community and its environment and we don't have representation from our politicians and P&Z to fight for us. All they see are $$$ signs . There are no educated personnel with environmental studies expertise hired by our governments? Why is that? Developers puedoscience of economy based on the dollar is the answer. They tell our politicians what to think.
