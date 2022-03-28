Dear editor,

In an effort to sway public opinion and win sympathy, Buffalo Trace Distillery has put out a slick and shiny campaign presentation claiming to be such “good neighbors” and “good stewards.” The way I see it a “good neighbor” doesn’t deface your property and a “good steward” doesn’t pollute the air.

For some time now the “black fungus” has been a problem at our house and the houses of our neighbors. It has become exponentially worse since the warehouses have been built off Owenton Road. We have spent a phenomenal amount of money, time and effort trying to rectify the damage done by Buffalo Trace.

The “black fungus” doesn’t just settle on flat surfaces such as our shiny metal roof that is now black with it. It is not just on the roof and hood of our cars; it is on the sides of our cars. It is even on the ceiling of our porches. This tells me it doesn’t settle like rain. It is circulating in the air. We are breathing it. Our children are breathing it.

The text change to the zoning code that Buffalo Trace has proposed may be farsighted for Buffalo Trace but not for Franklin County. It isn’t just a Peaks Mill issue. It will affect all of Franklin County. “Black fungus” may become a problem for people in the eastern, western and southern parts of the county. “Black fungus” may become your problem to deal with. Your “good neighbor” and “good steward,” Buffalo Trace, won’t do a thing about it.

Laura Hargis

Franklin County

