Dear editor,

The proposal by Buffalo Trace to put warehouses on the pretty bottom land of Peaks Mill is inconsiderate. Now Buffalo Trace is asking for a text change in the zone code for rural residential and agricultural zones so warehouses can be put in any land in the county so zoned.

As much as I respect the Anna Marie and Richard Rosen for what they have done for the arts in the community, I disagree that we need to create a new zone for warehouses. If the Rosen’s home was northeast of Frankfort (the direction of the prevailing winds) their beautiful white mortar would be turning black as fast as the work was being done.

I can’t just wash my car; I have to scrub it. Painting, powerwashing and ugly outdoor furniture is the norm if you live in the path of the distillery. I remember when the stairway at the Wilkinson Boulevard warehouse was bright teal!

I realize Buffalo Trace brings in tourists, but how many of those 340,000 tourists came here on tour buses, etc. and only spent money at Buffalo Trace?

Buffalo Trace is always praised for the good it does for the community, but it doesn’t compensate for the damage it does.

The new warehouses seem to be fairly well sealed with controlled vents. Why can’t those vents be fitted with filters?

As far as I know there has not been a definitive study done on the safety of the black fungus created by the distillery. I don’t think that the county extension agent is a qualified authority on the subject. I would be interested to know how much of the product being warehoused in Frankfort was actually distilled in Frankfort.

It is unfortunate that the Zoom format being used for the Planning and Zoning meetings denies the public our First Amendment right to peaceably assemble.

Rick Hardy

Franklin County

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription