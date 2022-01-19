Dear editor,

The eyes of the state are on Franklin County as it faces a threat to the Peaks Mill Road area, where Buffalo Trace has proposed building warehouses.

Re-zoning this area from agricultural to industrial would be a mistake with grave consequences. Franklin County has other land zoned industrial which could accommodate the needs of this important Kentucky industry.

The proposed warehouses would damage the fragile ecology, scenic beauty, and property values of the area, as well as creating dangerous and undesirable conditions around Peaks Mill Elementary School and on the rural roads from truck traffic.

I urge the citizens of Franklin County and the Planning and Zoning Commission to protect the precious resource of Peaks Mill, one of Kentucky’s most beautiful areas, in its pristine state.

Diane Arnson Svarlien

Lexington

