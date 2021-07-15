Dear editor,

Kentucky lost a good statesman and dedicated animal lover with state Sen. Tom Buford's passing.

I'm a "yellow-dog Democrat" and while Buford was a Republican, we were both passionate about protection of innocent animals in our state. Buford sponsored legislation for many years trying to improve the despicable way many Kentuckians treat their animals. Buford was the primary sponsor of Romeo's Law so-named for a dog beaten by its owner.

Buford was so concerned about Kentuckians' abuse of animals, I believe he personally attended every Humane Lobby Day in Frankfort and he was present for the signing of the spay/neuter license plate fund to help raise money for local shelters to provide low-cost neutering. Buford was an animal lover and regardless of his other political positions, he was all right in my book.

One final note, there was no one in the Kentucky Legislature who dressed any snazzier than Buford! Whenever you saw him, he brought an added aura of importance and professionalism.

Rest in peace, Tom Buford. Run and play with Romeo, who lived many years after his abuse, thanks to the efforts of Buford and others. 

Ceci Mitchell

Franklin County

