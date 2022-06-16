Dear editor,

Free enterprise is part of the U.S. economy but can also “work” in reverse. In a time of financial insecurity, a local animal clinic and perhaps others are pushing a new heartworm medication. It is more than double Heartguard and others, which have been around for years with good reputations. The new meds are included in our bill, handed to us, but nothing is said about having a choice.

Owners are going out of their way to take dogs in for health exams and now is not the time to cater to pharmaceuticals. Clinics also get paid to push the new meds, as do the same as new “people meds.”

Buyer beware!

Mike Burgess

Frankfort

