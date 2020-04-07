Dear editor,

I have made several inquiries and have not heard Gov. Andy Beshear address this issue. The governor has issued an executive order to remain Healthy At Home and only travel to other states for essential items/reasons. Yet, he has left Kentucky state parks and campgrounds open for visitors from other states (including hot states) and even other countries to come into Kentucky and stay. These visitors are using our grocery stores, takeout restaurants, public restrooms, gas stations, etc.

Our Kentucky employees must interact with them — accepting money, credit cards, cleaning public restrooms and bathhouses, laundry areas, collecting and disposing of trash, etc. These parks are generally in rural areas with community hospitals not equipped to handle an outbreak.

Most campers are not self-contained nor isolated. It is a contradiction to issue an executive order for Kentuckians to stay home and then allow state parks and campgrounds to remain open to out-of-state and out-of-the-country visitors.

I do understand that lodging must be made available for out-of-state essential workers who must travel. But I do not consider camping or resort lodging essential.

Charlotte Speer

Owensboro

