Dear editor,

I am a cancer survivor. This month, I am one of hundreds of thousands of cyclists across the United States riding bikes to fight kids' cancer.

The Great Cycle Challenge (GCC) is a movement to raise millions of dollars to "support research to develop better treatment and cures for childhood cancer." GCC believes that kids should be "living life, not fighting for" their life. "Cancer is the biggest killer of kids from disease in the United States. On average, 38 children die of cancer every week."

Throughout the month of September, I will be cycling at least 50 miles to raise money to fight kids' cancer. I want to help kids become survivors.

I am not a cyclist. In fact, I haven't regularly ridden a bicycle in over 30 years. It will be tough, but nothing compared to what these kids face every day of their lives as they battle this terrible disease. You can help by donating to my fundraising page, https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/CynthiaElliott1.

Thank you. Let's kick cancer's butt.

Cynthia Elliott

Frankfort

