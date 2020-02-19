Dear editor,
It’s refreshing to see young people involved in politics and to start investing in their future.
In the case of young Ben Nolan ("2015 Franklin County grad running for House District 56 seat," Feb. 13), I’m in total disagreement. Here is a young man set on trying to change a law. That in itself is fine, but the attitude of “it’s not what I want so I’ll do my thing and expect the results to change for me,” that’s what rankles. It’s the generation where people think it’s about them.
Nolan, I suspect you’re a nice young man. The law stating you must be 24 at the time of the election is exactly that, a law. So if you want to change that, do so before you run.
In this case you should not be able to run until next election. You want to run as a state pepresentative. That means representing your constituents and doing so legally. Growing up means you do the right things even though the decision is a tough one.
Withdraw your name and good luck next election.
Jeanne Hansen
Frankfort
