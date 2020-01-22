Dear editor,
I have read that some business owners have voiced concerns about the fact that Candlelight Tradition did not bring the masses to the downtown Frankfort area ("DFI hears from merchants about changes in Candlelight planning," Jan. 14).
Advertising, word of mouth and sponsorships aside, could a factor be that families are tired of businesses pushing liquor sales down our throats instead of the family values we once had in the yesteryears of the older Candlelights? Could it be that families are tired of being pushed aside and told we are not important? Tired of not being heard. Tired of our voice being tossed aside.
We were involved for years and it seems no one wants any input unless it involves bourbon or non-Christian event planning. We have numerous award-winning artists willing to participate, but no one wants to have these artists due to their values.
Roger Barkley
Frankfort