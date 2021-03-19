Dear editor,

My story comes in support of the CAROL Act, women’s heart health and Go Red for Women. Just as Carol Barr, I was diagnosed with Mitral Valve Prolapse (MVP) at a young age and I also have two daughters.

We must bring awareness to valvular heart disease and make changes in the medical industry with regard to building a medical team, along with ongoing testing and tracking during a female’s lifetime.

I was diagnosed at 16, prescribed medicine for my symptoms at age 18 and have only undergone tests and imaging at my request through the last 30 years, which was at times that I was having symptoms. This is just not acceptable.

We are advanced enough in medicine that someone with this disease should follow a protocol or plan at the guidance of their doctor — not the doctor following per the request of the patient. We must come together and unite in order to request and push through change with legislation regarding valvular heart disease.

Let’s stand together and join forces to demand change. To support the CAROL Act, please contact your congressman's office. To support the American Heart Association's Carol Barr Fund, call 859-317-6874. 

Kim Hudson

Somerset

