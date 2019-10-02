Dear editor,
Your newspaper provided nice coverage of last week's Yes Arts Community Summit ("'Just Say Yes' summit brings community together to address youth substance abuse," Oct. 1.)
A dozen Frankfort businesses and agencies sponsored/participated, and many citizens are pouring their hearts into community activities for our youth in hopes they will have goals and role models to help them avoid using drugs. The task won’t be accomplished easily or quickly.
It felt like a punch in the gut to see your recent cartoon, comparing the summit to dipping out the ocean with a spoon. Is it the editor's opinion that we should not try to turn the tide of drug abuse in our community? There is not one family among us that isn’t grieving for overdose victims or addicts still living at less than full potential.
I applaud those who are tackling this difficult problem with thoughtful, varied approaches and I regret that your paper chose to print apparent criticism of their efforts. It will take many attempts to gain traction on this scourge, but every step brings hope to those who suffer. Please save your cynicism for other issues and encourage those who work to better our community.
Surely you know the story of the starfish: A child was walking on a beach where hundreds of starfish had washed up. The child was throwing starfish back into the ocean one at a time when an adult laughed, “You can’t save all these starfish. You can’t begin to make a difference.” The child threw back another starfish, replying, “I made a difference to that one!”
Janet Lile
Frankfort