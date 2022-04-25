Dear editor,

I’m happy for Frankfort. For years, I’ve watched this capital city miss out on opportunities, because it’s leadership lacked vision. But change has come!

Some of that change may be a little rattling at first, like our first building mural. But historic cities all over the world blend the honored historic with a young vibe and it’s grand.

The new pedestrian bridge will be another breath of fresh air, as well as an intimate river view. I’m excited!

So grateful for our visionaries, like Michael Mueller, who are bringing this sweet little city alive!

Julie Kirk

Frankfort

