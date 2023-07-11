Contrary to “Letter: 'America is into entertainment, not effect,’ July 3” the Gen Z edition will be the ones to destroy this nation. Instead of the newer generations following what was originally established, there has to be this great new establishment that must be created.
What's been true all along has actually been moved into the offensive category. It the newer generation education system that was created 20 years ago and, if you want to go deeper, the removal of discipline in schools 35 years ago. More or less, everything that has changed has created a soft, know-it-all generation. The problem with that is that it a created a generation that requires two people to do a one-person job.
Donald Trump isn't popular for "entertainment purposes." He's popular because the Reagan system of economics worked best for the American people. That's what Trump brought back in his four years at president. Not that it will be reported in history books but Ronald Reagan had to deal with the same kind of attacks that Trump still deals with in the media. It only ended because Reagan got shot and they didn't want to be looked at as heartless.
I was a huge Trump fan when he was president. Times were great, just like when Reagan was president. Interest rates were low and everything was affordable. For me though, age comes into play. I think that Trump could bring back the economy that he established but I'd like to know his running mate before the primary races were complete. As with Biden, with age, the vice president position may be of greatest value.
The greatest problem we are facing is that no one is acknowledging Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a candidate in the Democratic Party. It doesn't matter what news source it is including FOX. He may be a viable candidate that both parties could agree on. The problem is the media rarely bring him on shows so people can get to know him. I've been able to see him and he seems to mesh what the American class needs from both parties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.