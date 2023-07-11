Dear editor,

Contrary to “Letter: 'America is into entertainment, not effect,’ July 3” the Gen Z edition will be the ones to destroy this nation. Instead of the newer generations following what was originally established, there has to be this great new establishment that must be created. 

