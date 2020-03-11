Dear editor,

Not one state or federal agency found an instance of voter ID fraud that changed the 2016 election. Yet Republicans rush to pass and implement voter ID legislation before the 2020 elections.

All 17 National Security Agencies agreed that voting machine integrity with backup paper ballots was the number one defense for preventing cyber attacks and protecting vote integrity. My county clerk said it would take $700,000 to upgrade our county voting machines, including backup paper ballots.

Is there enough money to secure voting machines after implementing the voter ID bill? If not, shouldn't we reprioritize? The state won't get federal money. Moscow Mitch McConnell is blocking all election security bills, even the Election Security Act, which would provide $1 billion in grants for states.

If Republicans don't reprioritize then clearly they aren't worried about ballot integrity and foreign interference; they are interested in suppressing votes. Voter turnout is already low in Kentucky, 31%, because election laws are the most restrictive in the nation: no early voting, limited absentee voting and inadequate number of voting sites and hours to vote.

Voter ID is just one more obstacle. Really, changing election law restrictions should also be a priority before voter ID legislation.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

