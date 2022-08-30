Dear editor,

Liz Cheney lost her Wyoming primary and House seat because she told the truth. But Cheney won the hearts of a country that shows honor and respect to our Constitution over party. Will voters in Wyoming be able to erase the shame, live down their historic backstabbing of a patriot woman whose family is rooted, intertwined in their land? Liz Cheney did the right thing. Wyoming voters did not. Worse, they put a target on the back of any person who will not obey.

