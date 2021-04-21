Dear editor,

Chickens in the Frankfort city limits? Let’s get more input from citizens.

In looking back at The State Journal article pertaining to chickens in the city limits (“City commission to consider urban chickens, loading zones added to two-way West Main plan,” March 10, 2020), it appears to be a few people who may be representatives of a group proposing to change the city restrictions and allow chickens.

I feel before the ordinance is changed all Frankfort residents should be given an opportunity to express their preference through a “yes or no” ballot or whatever means that is available to get more responses. Those who are for chickens can make some valid points in favor and there are at least an equal number of points against changing the ordinance.

Let’s give all citizens a chance for input.

Earl W. Burton

Frankfort

