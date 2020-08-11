Dear editor,
As the coronavirus rages on across our state, it has caused yet another crisis — child hunger.
Thousands of families with kids right here in Kentucky are now dealing with unemployment, rising food prices, eviction and hunger. And yet Congress continues to fail these children by leaving nutrition assistance out of the coronavirus relief package.
Hunger is a problem we can actually fix. Increasing SNAP benefits by 15% would mean an additional $25 per month per person. Just $25 per month for a child would allow families to buy the nutritional foods they need to grow and thrive.
And extending Pandemic EBT would further ensure kids get the food they need. This program helps families who rely on school meals get the resources they need even if there are disruptions to the upcoming school year, which some districts are already experiencing despite plans to reopen.
Children need this food, and our state needs healthy, nourished, strong children. I am strongly urging Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to support SNAP and P-EBT in the final package.
Lisa Davis
Senior Vice President
No Kid Hungry Campaign
Bethesda, Maryland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.