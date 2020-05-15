Dear editor,
The coronavirus has caused both a catastrophic health crisis and an economic one, pushing thousands of families into poverty and hunger here in Kentucky where nearly 33% of the state labor force has filed for unemployment since March 14.
Even in this crisis, we’ve been able to make sure children are still fed. Nationwide child nutrition waivers issued by the USDA gave school districts and community groups across our great state the ability to reach kids by allowing them to package meals for families to pick up, or for meals to be dropped off at a child’s home. Kids were fed.
Now these nationwide waivers are set to expire at the end of June, at the height of summer hunger. Without the flexibilities these waivers provide, schools and community organizations will not be able to reach hungry kids with the food they need this summer, especially students living in the most rural areas of Kentucky.
I hope our representatives in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul will help us feed kids this summer by urging the USDA to extend all nationwide child nutrition waivers through Sept. 30. The road to economic recovery begins with families in Kentucky having the food they need for kids to thrive.
Kate McDonald
No Kid Hungry Kentucky Campaign, Feeding Kentucky
Lexington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.