Dear editor,

American families are finally catching a break.

Starting July 15, most families can receive the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) as a monthly payment. An extra $250-300 each month will help families succeed, from working families struggling to pay for food, rent and bills, to middle-class families that need help with childcare and college savings. Go to www.childtaxcredit.gov to make sure you're getting it. And spread the word.

This new CTC is a breakthrough, potentially cutting child poverty by almost half over the next year. But the CTC improvements, along with much-needed changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for low-wage workers, will expire after 2021, forcing millions of younger workers and families with children back into poverty. Congress must not let that happen.

I urge our members of Congress to make the 2021 CTC and EITC changes permanent in recovery legislation this year — and pay for it by making the rich and corporations pay their fair share.

Gina Petty

Lexington

