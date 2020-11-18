Dear editor,

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused childhood hunger to soar to record-level highs. One in 4 children in Kentucky could face hunger this year because of this health and economic crisis.

But hunger is a problem we can actually fix. If Congress temporarily increases SNAP benefits 15%, families in need would receive an additional $25 per person each month. This benefit is a lifeline for those in our state who are facing extreme hardship — unemployment, rising food prices, eviction and hunger — because of this pandemic.

I know because as a parent who relies on SNAP to help feed her family, this program offers us critical flexibility to get the nutrition my kids need.

It’s critical that Congress gets to work on a stimulus package that includes this SNAP increase. SNAP is one of the most effective ways to feed people and boost our economy.

Right now, Congress is failing these children by delaying a relief package and leaving nutrition assistance out of it. I urge Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul to work with Congress to pass a relief package that includes SNAP.

Valerie Frost

Richmond

