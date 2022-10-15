Remember what the Republican super majority in Frankfort (that 56th state representative Dan Fister clings to) really did to Kentuckians?
They will shout about record levels of education funding but instead cut vital programs (again) to pay for those statements. Or they will shout about increasing teachers’ pay but simply added a few dollars for districts to decide whether to pay for desperate needs or give a pittance to teachers. Or about fairer representation in voting districts but politicians gerrymandering simply allowed them to pick their voters.
A particularly egregious action the Republican super majority did was change the open records law. They will shout they simply protected folks from “malicious witch hunts” but what they really did was change the right of people to hold their elected officials accountable and passed the “hide the evidence” bill instead.
Fister voted for it — twice. Once when it was rammed through both chambers, and then again after Gov. Andy Beshear (unsuccessfully) vetoed it. The Republican super majority decided it was better to let politicians decide what open records the public cannot see versus our courts. Do we really want a super majority dominating the process so much they shield themselves from voters, and act like we aren’t smart enough or aware enough to care?
We need a balance in Frankfort. Please choose your politicians carefully versus simply pulling a straight ticket. You might end up getting things you didn’t intend that were in the fine print they don’t want you to see.
