Dear editor,
We apparently have lost focus. Choosing our small-town politicians to receive the vaccine over our community’s family doctors and their nurses isn’t about saving lives anymore. It’s once again political.
Our local politicians are elected to “wisely?” spend taxpayer dollars. Our local family doctors and nurses care for our sick and elderly — daily, nonstop, face to face — saving lives.
Our politicians “Zoom” from the comfort and safety of their homes. We’ve let politics put up “smoke and mirrors “ and do a “song and dance“ to get the politicians selfishly vaccinated first. Our local doctors and nurses should have been first.
It’s possible to train a monkey to spend taxpayer dollars, but to save lives like our local doctors do, you’ve got to be smart!
We’ve been lured into a Washington type of politicians trap again on what’s important.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
