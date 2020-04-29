Dear editor,
April 13th would have been the 71st birthday of a man worldly revered for his stunning intellect, charm, New York Times bestsellers and his relentless, politically indiscriminate means of contrarianism. But above all, it was his war against theism in the name of secularism that made the late Christopher Hitchens something even greater than the household name he was.
For myself, a Bellepoint “river rat” who never could quite convey the feelings of, as The Hitch echoed Pascal: “being so made that I cannot believe,” Christopher Hitchens was an inspiration. He was a dulling stab toward the religious assertions of moral superiority that sometimes become too taken for granted in our society. Moreover admirable, for myself, he was a staunch defender of the traditions of Jefferson, Paine, the Founding Fathers and their crafting of the only godless constitution to have existed in history.
“Once you assume a creator and a plan, it makes us objects in a cruel experiment whereby we are created sick and commanded to be well. Over us, to supervise this, is installed a celestial dictatorship, a kind of divine North Korea. Greedy for uncritical praise from dawn till’ dusk and swift to punish the ‘original sins’ with which it so tenderly gifted us in the first place.” Hitchens once said to a barrage of laughter and applause during a debate with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2010.
It makes me weary to admit today, a mere 10 years later, the assured presence of those seeking biblical and theological power over the secular world is startling. This was a once longstanding crime of ignorance finally snuffed out by the only still-remaining and viable revolution the world has ever known. The American one.
But luckily, as Hitchens reminded us all through the teachings of Laplace, the universe “works just fine without the assumption of a creator” and religious bullying, therefore, can be easily dismissed without evidence.
So let it be said then that God is Dead! No, that isn’t Nietzsche, but it does appear as if Kim Jong-un may no longer be with us. Thank you, Christopher Hitchens, for helping this blacksheep, and a great many more like myself, feel comfortable in explaining why we can all get along without the god assumption.
Dylan George
Frankfort
