Dear editor,

During these last few weeks, our hearts grieved due to the events that we have seen which depicted total disregard for human life. As Church Women United of Franklin County, we stand for peace and justice for all humanity. We ask that all be constant in prayer that changes WILL come and that racism WILL be eradicated in our communities, country and world.

To quote the song by Peter Scholtes, “We are one in the Spirit, we are one in the Lord and we pray that all unity will one day be restored: And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love, yes, they'll know we are Christians by our love."

May God bless us as we pray for peace and work for justice.

The Church Women United of Franklin County includes churches throughout Frankfort and Franklin County and individual members-at-large.

Officers are Beth Avent, president; Bessie Redden, vice president; Kathy Hartley, secretary; and Carol Rawlings, treasurer.

